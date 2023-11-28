MP: Viral Video Shows Jain Monk Defecating At Cremation Ground, Angry Community Members Jam Roads (WATCH)

MP: Video Of Jain Monk Defecating In Cemetery Viral In Sagar, Angry Jain Community Jam Roads |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Jain community took to streets after a video showing-- a Jain saint defecating at a cremation ground in Sagar district, surfaced of social media. Offended and angry, the Jain community has alleged that the video was completely unethical and in violation of privacy. They have demanded strict action against the person accused of capturing and uploading the video.

According to information, a monk of the Jain community was habitual of defecating in a cremation ground of Sagar district. People allege that the Jain monk was going to the cremation ground for defecation for the last 15 days which did not go well with the Patel community.

Khoobchand Patel tried to stop the monk several times, but in vain. Patel got frustrated and captured his video and posted on social media.

सागर ज़िले के श्मशान घाट में जैन मुनि के कथित शौच करने का वीडियो सामने आया।



जब जैन समाज के लोगों ने विरोध में चक्का जाम किया तो पुलिस ने वीडियो बनाने वाले खूबचंद पटेल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।



उसी रात शाहपुर में एक पटेल समाज के व्यक्ति के घर में आग लग… pic.twitter.com/ZKZksxzibq — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) November 27, 2023

Jain community jammed roads to protest

The video attracted a huge chaos and revolt from the people of the Jain community that they jammed the roads in the district. Later, Sagar police took control of the situation and arrested the accused, Khoobchand Patel for capturing and circulating an obscene video.

लोगों का आरोप है जैन मुनि पिछले 15 दिनों से शमशान घाट में शौच के लिए जा रहे थे और खूबचंद ने उन्हें रोका भी। जब वह नहीं माने तो वीडियो बना कर वायरल कर दिया।



प्रदर्शनकारियों का यह भी आरोप है कि जिस घर में आग लगाई गई वह खूबचंद पटेल का है।



हालाकि पुलिस के आश्वासन और SDM को ज्ञापन… pic.twitter.com/eOWN2Dh0pn — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) November 27, 2023

Accused’s house set ablaze

It is also said in the matter that the day on which the video went viral, the house of a person from a Patel community was set ablaze at night in Shahpur.

The fire incident also spread tension in the area. The protesters also allege that the house which was set on fire belonged to Khubchand Patel.

However, the jam ended after the police gave assurance and gave a memorandum to the SDM.

At present, in view of the tension in the area, the police have deployed heavy forces.