MP Tenancy Bill 2023 Draft To See Amendments, Team To Visit Uttar Pradesh To Study Tenancy Act

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Urban Administration and Housing is contemplating to introduce some amendments in the draft proposal prepared for Madhya Pradesh Tenancy Bill 2023. The department wants the draft Bill to be more transparent and easy to implement. It is even contemplating sending a team to Uttar Pradesh to study the Tenancy Act of Uttar Pradesh.

'The Principal Secretary wants to go for amendments in some provisions of the proposed Tenancy Bill. Whatever amendments would be done they would be made in such a fashion that they are relevant for Madhya Pradesh and are more practical,' said a senior officer of the department.

People with knowledge of the matter in the department said that as of now, only Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Uttar Pradesh have implemented the Modern Tenancy Act. As Uttar Pradesh has many similarities with Madhya Pradesh, hence a team would be sent there to study the provisions of tenancy act which suit Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, the proposed bill vouches for establishment of Tenancy Authority to protect the rights of tenants and landowners and to solve their disputes.

It entails that in case a tenant refuses to vacate the property then rent could be increased, payment of rent to be ensured during the eviction exercise, possession of vacated land to the owner, provision in connection with information related to tenant disowning the possession etc.

The bill proposes for appointment of Rent Authority, its power, rent court, the regularization of agreement between tenant and land owner etc.

Earlier, it was expected that the draft proposal of tenancy bill could be tabled at the monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly but since talks of amendments are doing the rounds, the presentation is likely to get delayed.