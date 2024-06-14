 Indore: Man Booked For Duping With Fake Land Deal Involving Narayan Sai's Land, Took Rs 11L As Advance
Khajrana police registered a case against accused on complaint of two persons

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked by Khajrana police for duping two persons by preparing a forged agreement to sell the land belonging to Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu on Wednesday. The accused had a deal of Rs 9.11 crore and also took Rs 11 lakh from the complainant as an advance amount.  

According to the police, a case has been registered against Omrao Sawle, a resident of Scheme Number 71 on the complaint of Deendayal Chouhan under various sections of the IPC. Chouhan informed the police that he and his friend Irshad Shah had a deal with the accused to buy land in Bihadiya village in Bhicholi Hapsi a year ago. Then, the accused had told them to sell the land for Rs 9.11 crore. He didn’t reveal that the piece of land has legal issues.  

When the complainant came to know that the accused did not have possession of the land which was shown by him to them, they contacted him. It is said that some portion of the land belonged to Narayan Sai. Then, Chouhan and Shah lodged a complaint with senior officials. After investigation, the police registered a case against the accused and began a search for him. 

