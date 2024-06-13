Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Basant Kunj Colony, Laxman Nagar & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 14 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: Basant Kunj Colony, Laxman Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Aykar Colony, Saket Nagar, Pandit Bheemsen Joshi Apartment, Shakti Nagar, and nearby areas.

Time: 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Area: Yashoda Vihar, Shri Krishna Friend Colony, Walmi, and nearby areas.

Time: 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: Nirmal Nagar, Nagarjun, Gharonda, Tagar Nagar, and nearby areas.

Time: 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM

Area: Janakpuri, Sagar Lake View, and nearby areas.

Time: 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Area: Gas Rahat, Rajeev Colony, and nearby areas.

Time: 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM

Area: Apsara Restaurant, Manas Bhawan, Aakashvani, and nearby areas.

Time: 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Area: Lake Parel Garden, Aditya Avenue, Suraj Nagar, Deepfarm, State Henger Road, Vallabh Nagar, Vijay Nagar, and nearby areas.

Time: 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Area: GAD Chouraha, Lok Ayukt, Classic Apartment, and nearby areas.

Time: 06:00 AM to 06:00 AM

Area: Danish Hills View, Hare Krishna Homes, Sheferd Colony, and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

These scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the continued efficiency and reliability of Bhopal's electrical system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to prepare and take necessary actions to manage the scheduled power disruptions.