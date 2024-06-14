PUNE VIDEO: Ahmednagar MP Nilesh Lanke Meets History-Sheeter Gajanan Marne | Video Screengrab

During his Pune visit on Friday, newly elected Ahmednagar MP Nilesh Lanke visited the home of history-sheeter Gajanan Marne, also known as Gajya Marne. As the visuals emerged, NCP leader Amol Mitkari criticised Lanke's visit to the goon's place and questioned the "silence" of the NCP (SP) spokespersons about the meeting. A few months ago, NCP president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, had sparked a controversy after he visited Marne's home.

"When Parth Pawar called on Marne, Ajit Dada had expressed disappointment and said the meeting should have been avoided. But today, Nilesh Lanke is meeting Marne with great respect and accepting his congratulations," Mitkari remarked.

Mitkari also wondered if the NCP (SP) took the help of criminals to win the Ahmednagar and Baramati Lok Sabha seats. "It should be probed if the NCP (SP) received Marne's support in the elections," he added.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Vidya Chavan told a Marathi news channel that she would speak to Lanke to understand what prompted his visit to Marne and his acceptance of the felicitation. "Wrong is wrong. Whether it's Lanke or anyone else, no one is supporting it," she asserted.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Lanke emerged as a giant killer by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and sitting MP Sujay Vikhe in the Ahmednagar constituency. For Vikhe, it was a fight to retain the supremacy of his family, which has been a dominant force in the cooperative sector in Ahmednagar district, while for Lanke, it was an opportunity to emerge as the people's man who can take on the mighty and resourceful. The clash also saw a bitter war of words and high-stakes drama.

After his victory, Lanke said his top priorities include addressing the concerns over onion and milk prices. “My farmer brethren are angry. They want a solution to this onion crisis. The falling prices of onions and milk are a concern and I will plan an agitation if need be,” he said.