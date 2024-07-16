MP: Sudden Surge In Kshipra River Levels Triggers Flood Management Response In Ujjain

As water recedes in Kshipra, Teerth Purohits were seen performing rituals in Ujjain on Monday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The water level in the Kshipra started increasing without any rain and within a few hours the water started flowing over the Chhota Pull on Sunday. However, on Monday morning the water of the river started receding rapidly. People were discussing that despite the fact that there has been no heavy rain in the district, there is a flood-like situation.

However, due to heavy rain in Dewas and Indore, the water level in the river had increased. The water level in the river had started decreasing since 3 am. By 9 am, water was flowing over the Dutt Akhada ghat. The work of flushing the mud that had come with the flood and had settled on the ghats back into the river with the help of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s firefighters started and the ghats were cleaned. The weather in the city was strange on Sunday. Many areas of the city were drenched in heavy rain in the afternoon and night.

Unpredictable Weather Patterns

According to meteorologists, for good rain, it is necessary to form a system in the Bay of Bengal. This time, not a single low-pressure area has been formed yet. Due to this, the district is not receiving uniform rain at the same time. The rain that is occurring now is due to thunderstorm clouds (CB clouds).

Due to the formation of local systems, heavy or slow rain is occurring in different areas. There are indications that a system may form in the Bay of Bengal in four-five days.

Collector Singh Directs Enhanced Flood Management Measures

Meanwhile, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has directed that the officials related to flood disaster management should ensure that a flood disaster situation does not arise in the district, and the water level at important points of Kshipra should be monitored from the control room. He directed to issue a notice to the control room in-charge for not giving prior information about the sudden high water level in Kshipra on Sunday.

An inter-departmental coordination meeting was held on Monday in the Administrative Complex Building under the chairmanship of the collector who instructed the officials to better manage the water level in Kshipra. A situation like a sudden rise in water level should not be created again, he said.