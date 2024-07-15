Tale Of Deceit: 'Looteri Dulhan' Vanishes After Shopping Spree in MP, FIR Against Absconding 5-Member Gang

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A marriage in Narayangarh village under Narayangarh police station limit in Mandsaur district turned into a tale of deceit and disappearance after a bride, known locally as the 'Looteri Dulhan', vanished following an elaborate three-day shopping spree and temple wedding, leaving her newlywed husband and his family in shock and financial loss.

The incident unfolded when Suresh Patidar, from Budha, fell prey to the deceptive scheme orchestrated by Mamta Thakur of Indore. Mamta introduced Suresh to Pratibha and Jyoti, claiming them to be sisters. Under false pretences, Pratibha convinced Suresh that she was a widow who had lost her husband in an accident. Believing the story, Suresh agreed to marry Pratibha and paid a hefty sum of Rs 2 lakh for the marriage arrangements.

The marriage took place in a temple amid celebrations, and initially, everything seemed normal. Pratibha gained the trust of the family and was welcomed warmly into their home. Over the next three days, she accompanied Ghanshyam's family on extensive shopping trips, further solidifying the facade of a happy newlywed life.

However, the situation took a drastic turn when Pratibha suddenly disappeared from outside their residence. A frantic search revealed that she had fled with her partner in crime, leaving behind a trail of deceit and betrayal.

It was later uncovered that Pratibha Choudhary, residing in Nehru Nagar, Indore, along with Mamta Thakur, Jyoti, Dolly, and Laxmibai alias Rampyari alias Sonu, all residents of Indore, were part of a well-planned gang specialising in such cons.

Upon discovery of the fraud, Narayangarh police promptly registered an FIR against all five accused, who are currently evading arrest. Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the absconding perpetrators and bring them to justice, while the victims grapple with the financial and emotional aftermath of the elaborate scam.