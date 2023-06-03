MP: Sudarshan Chakra Corps organises cycle rally to raise awareness ahead of World Environment Day | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Sudarshan Chakra Corps in collaboration with local environmental organisations organised a cycle rally to commemorate World Environment Day on Saturday.

The aim of the rally was to raise awareness about environmental conservation and promote sustainable practices within the community.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year across the globe. It serves as a platform for individuals and organisations to unite in their efforts to protect and preserve the environment. The Sudarshan Chakra Corps took a proactive stance by organising a cycle rally as a symbol of their commitment to sustainable living.

The cycle rally began at Sultania Infantry Lines in Bhopal and covered a route spanning 30 kms across the city. Over 150 participants, including army personnel, local residents, and environmental enthusiasts, gathered at the starting point to join the movement.

Major General S K Srivastava flagged off the rally and emphasised the significance of World Environment Day and the role of the army in protecting the natural resources.

The participants carried banners and placards displaying slogans such as "LIFE : LIFESTYLE FOR ENVIRONMENT", "Protect Our Planet," and "Cycle for Change" throughout the rally on the occasion. These messages resonated with the onlookers, encouraging them to reflect on their own ecological footprint and make conscious choices to mitigate environmental degradation.

The Army expressed its gratitude to all the participants, environmental organisations, and community members for their overwhelming support in making the rally a memorable event.