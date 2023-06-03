 Madhya Pradesh: Lord Hanuman idol desecrated in Khandwa village temple
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 01:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed in Bamangaon Akhri village of Khandwa on Friday after some unidentified miscreant damaged Lord Hanuman idol at a temple. On being informed Kotwali police team rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

Kotwali police station in-charge Balram Singh Rathod said that police were trying to identify the miscreants with the help of CCTVs.

The incident came to fore on Friday morning, when villagers reached the temple in the morning and found idol of Lord Hanuman vandalised. They informed the Kotwali police station.

Meanwhile, a large number of villagers gathered in the temple premises. They were pacified after police assured of arrested the accused at the earliest.

Rathod said that the police received information that the idol in the village was damaged. The police suspect that the culprit could be a drunkard.

