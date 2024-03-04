MP State Technological Varsity's VC, 4 Others Booked For Alleged Fraud

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against Madhya Pradesh state technological university's vice chancellor and four others in connection with alleged financial irregularities after an inquiry was ordered by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The CM, who returned from Lucknow on Sunday night, said an incident of ongoing financial irregularities in the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) has come to his notice.

"I have given instructions to immediately register an FIR in this matter and to remove all the officers posted in the university's account section and conduct an investigation by a high-level committee," Yadav stated on X.

The government will take strict action against the guilty, he said.

After the CM's instruction, the case was registered against RGPV's Vice Chancellor Sunil Kumar, who is on leave, varsity's financial controller Rishikesh Verma, former registrar RS Rajput, an alleged beneficiary of the fraud, and an organisation.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered based on a letter written by RGPV's incumbent registrar Mohan Sen to the Gandhi Nagar police station in Bhopal.

It identified the alleged beneficiary of the fraud as one Mayank Kumar and also named Dalit Sangh, based in Sohagpur in Narmadapuram district.

As per the FIR, the accused were allegedly involved in transferring Rs 19.48 crore to private accounts and fraudulently making four fixed deposits (FDs) of Rs 25 crore each through a criminal conspiracy.

The police invoked Indian Penal Code sections for cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it stated.

No arrest has been made.