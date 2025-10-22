MP News: Narmadapuram Tops State In Donkey Population; Centre Yet To Release Final Cattle Census |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Narmadapuram has the highest population of donkeys across the state, totalling 33 animals, according to the district-wise data for the 21st cattle census. The final report of the census is yet to be released by the Centre.

Morena is second on the list with 228 donkeys. The number of donkeys in other districts is: Bhopal (13), Alirajpur (150), Burhanpur (105), Chhattarpur (232), Datia (183), Gwalior (161), Rajgarh (115), Sheopur (176), and Vidisha (171).

Districts such as Seoni, Umaria, Niwari, Mandla, Dindori, Damoh, and Anuppur have reported zero donkey population. The state has 3,052 donkeys.

Fewer mules

Regarding the mule population, there are 927 in the state. Chhattarpur tops the list with 409 mules, while Bhopal has only two. The other districts having mules include Bhind (102), Gwalior (168), Datia (47), Morena (57), Panna (62), Rewa (20), Satna (18), Sidhi (12) and Ujjain (30).

Horses race ahead

The state has 9,971 horses. Ujjain tops the charts with 618 horses. The other districts with horse population include Bhopal (205), Chhattarpur (592), Chhindwara (351), Dhar (269), Gwalior (212), Indore (491), Mandsaur (513), Neemuch (365), Niwari (299), Tikamgarh (337), Shivpuri (193), Sheopur (104), Shajapur (134), Sagar (411), Seoni (144), Rajgarh (255), Ratlam (274), and Raisen (133).

Over 3.7cr animals in state

The animal census indicates that the total number of animals in the state is 3,75,92,771. It has 1,57,48,498 cattle, 1,02,48,915 buffaloes, 5,58,324 sheep, 1,09,30,750 goats, 9,971 horses, 216 ponies, 972 mules, 3,052 donkeys, 2,896 camels, and 89,177 pigs.

Pony count

The state has 216 ponies. Tikamgarh has the highest population with 44 ponies. The other districts include Khargone (16), followed by Gwalior (14), Jabalpur (13), Katni (13), Narsinghpur (18), Shahdol (14), and Sidhi (10).