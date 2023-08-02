MP: Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia Announces State Level Sports Awards

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has announced the state level sports awards for the year 2022.

Scindia informed that for the year 2022, 11 players will be honoured with Eklavya Award, 10 with Vikram, one coach with Vishwamitra and one sports personality with Life Time Achievement Award. She said that till the year 2011, the Eklavya Award winner was given Rs. 25 thousand and the Vikram, Vishwamitra and Life Time Award winners were given Rs. 50 thousand.

From the year 2021, all the prize money have been hiked. Now the Eklavya awardees are given prize money of Rs. one lakh and the rest Rs. two lakh. From the year 2013, Late Prabhash Joshi Award for excellence in traditional game Malkhamb has been started. In which the winners are awarded with an amount of two lakh rupees.

Eklavya Award

For the Eklavya Award for the year 2022, Aastha Dangi (kayaking-canoeing), Aman Singh Bisht (boxing), Pragya Singh (fencing), Ashi Chouksey (shooting) and Saumya Tiwari (cricket) from Bhopal, Ritika Dangi (sailing) from Rajgarh, Abhishek Parihar (soft-tennis) of Dewas, Palak Sharma (swimming) of Indore, Khushboo (hockey) of Gwalior, Deepesh Lashkari (gymnastics) of Ujjain and Indrajit Nagar (Malakhamb) have been selected for Eklavya Award.

Vikram Award

Raju Singh of Bhopal (Equestrain), Aditya Dubey of Dewas (soft-tennis), Neetu Verma of Sehore (kayaking-canoeing), Bhuraksha Dubey of Ashoknagar (wushu), Pragati Dubey of Raisen (shooting), Subodh Chaurasia (softball) and Avesh Khan (cricket) of Indore, Neeraj Rana (hockey) and Dhananjay Dubey (tennis) (in Divyang category) of Gwalior and Rajveer Singh Panwar of Ujjain will be given Vikram Awards for the year 2022.

Vishwamitra Award

Proper training is vital for any athlete to excel. The coach has an important role in this. Bhopal's badminton coach Rashmi Malviya has been selected for the Vishwamitra Award in the year 2022.

Life Time Achievement Award

For the year 2022, Anil Dhupar (Tennis) of Indore has been selected in the category of State Level Life Time Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution in the field of tennis.