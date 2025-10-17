MP News: Govt Swings Into Action, Focuses On Farmers, After Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Opposition | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has swung into action after the opposition and the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) took it to task over various issues relating to farmers.

The government is getting ready to interact with the farmers in different parts of the state.

A conference of farmers from the Bhopal division is going to be held in the CM’s residence on Saturday.

Over 2,500 farmers from Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Sehore, Rajgarh and Raisen are going to take part in the conference.

The government will interact with the farmers about Bhavantar Yojna and other schemes launched by the government for the farmers’ welfare.

Along with this, a farmers’ conference will be held in Rajgarh and Sehore, where farmers will be given compensation for crop loss.

The government has implemented Bhavantar Yojna for soybean. The BKS initially supported the scheme, but now, they are opposing it.

The Congress, too, has opposed the scheme and demanded MSP on the procurement of soybean.

Taking the opposition by the BKS and the Congress, the government has decided to interact with the farmers.

After the interaction with the farmers of the Bhopal division, the government will speak to their counterparts of all divisions. In those meetings, the farmers will be informed about the benefits of the Bhavantar Yojna.

Instead of procuring crops at MSP, the government will implement Bhavantar Yojna for other crops.

The government plans to interact with farmers to dispel any doubt among the farmers about the scheme.