MP: Speeding Truck Runs Over 2 Labourers Waiting On Roadside In Ashoknagar

Ashok Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Two men lost their lives after being hit by a truck on Bypass Road near the Reliance Petrol Pump in Ashook Nagar on Friday.

The victims, Jai Pal (26) and Gautam (23), residents of Jholan Khiriya, who are recently settled in Yadav Colony.

Around midnight, they both gathered near Krishna Dharm Kanta as they were awaiting the arrival of Mukadam (employer) to collect their wages. However, as the truck's wheels hit them, the driver left the scene, leaving the two injured youths under the truck's tire. The local residents rushed to their aid, pulled them out and took them to the district hospital.

Despite the efforts, both men succumbed to their injuries. The tragedy unfolded as the truck's wheel ran over their legs.

A police investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of this unfortunate accident.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)