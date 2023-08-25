MP: Son-in-law Accuses Father-in-law Of Possessing Disproportionate Assets, Sentenced To 4 Years & ₹1 Cr Fine Imposed

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): On the complaint of son-in-law, the father-in-law, accused of possessing disproportionate assets, has been served with a four-year sentence as well as a fine of Rs 1 crore in Gwalior.

The Anti-Corruption Court has found retired lab technician Ramkumar Shivhare guilty of possessing disproportionate assets.

According to information, the complaint against Ramkumar Shivhare was made by his son-in-law Amol Shivhare who is posted in Gujarat. A family dispute is going on between son-in-law Amol and daughter for many years. The son-in-law had complained to the Lokayukta police about Ramkumar ten years ago.

Shivhare -- the only earner in the house

Ramkumar Shivhare’s salary is only a few thousand rupees, but he got one of his sons to do MBBS from Raipur in Chhattisgarh and his younger son is also pursuing MBBS. Apart from this, he also owns land, house and vehicles, whose worth is in lakhs while Ramkumar is the only earning member in the house.

Complaint made in October 2013

On October 21, 2013, a complaint was made against the lab technician in the Lokayukta. A challan was presented against him on September 9, 2016. In the complaint, it was mentioned that the accused has 375 per cent more disproportionate assets than his income, although the court considered the convicted lab technician to have only 283 per cent of disproportionate assets. The accused lab technician joined the job in June 1981. His income was around Rs 40 lakh while he spent Rs 1.82 crore.