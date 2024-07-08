 MP Shocker: Synthetic Paneer Openly Sold In Local Shops; 6, Including Two Kids, Admitted To Morena Hospital
This paneer is transported by two-wheelers and four-wheelers, and its consumption has led to illness among residents.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Atleast six people fell sick and were admitted to hospital on Monday after consuming synthetic paneer being sold openly in local shops in Morena. The victims include two little girls aged 4 and 5 years.

During the rainy season, about 1 quintal of paneer arrives daily from Jaura to Kailaras shops in Morena. This adulterated paneer is transported by two-wheelers and four-wheelers to local shops. It is said that the victims complained food poisoning after consumption of this synthetic paneer.

According to information by Mahesh Sharma, a resident of Ashok Gali in Kailaras, bought 500 grams of paneer from a sweet shop next to the police station. Shortly after eating it, his family members, including children, women, and men, started feeling dizzy and experienced vomiting and diarrhea. By 1 AM, six people were admitted to Kailaras Hospital, where Dr S R Mishra treated them with IV fluids and injections.

The victims are identified as:

Mahesh Sharma, 52

Guddi Sharma, 51

Vikas Sharma, 30

Nikki Sharma, 28

Gauri, 5

Nandini, 4

All are currently receiving treatment at Kailaras Hospital. Mahesh Sharma's family reported that they all fell sick after consuming paneer bought from Raghuveer Kuswah's shop next to the police station. They demand action against the shop selling the synthetic paneer.

Dr S R Mishra confirmed that the patients were victims of food poisoning, experiencing vomiting, diarrhea, and dizziness. Treatment is ongoing, but all patients are now out of danger.

