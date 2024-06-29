MP Shocker: Students Caught Cheating In BA, BSc Exams In Presence Of Teachers In Morena; Tehsildar's Surprise Visit Exposes Scam (WATCH)

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, where college students were caught openly cheating at the exam center. Tehsildar reached the classroom for inspection, and he was stunned to see the students copying the answers from a guidebook.

The entire incident was captured on camera, and the video is now being widely circulated.

The viral video was recorded at an examination center at KS Higher Secondary School in Morena. Here, students appeared for the B.A. (Bachelor of Arts) and B.Sc. (Bachelor of Science) exams conducted by Jiwaji University, Gwalior on Saturday. The exam starts at 9 a.m. and continues until 12 p.m. During this time, Tehsildar Jyoti Lakshakar paid a visit to ensure no unfair practice was being followed; however, he was shocked to see the students openly writing answers from the books, too, in the presence of the teachers.

Students appologise...

There was a panic in the classroom as the students tried to hide the books and papers, seeing the camera and the Tehsildar. Some students even held their ears and appologised to the Tehsildar.

Tehsildar Lakshakar claimed that the entire school administration, from the principal to teachers and other staff, is involved in the crime. He said that the school will be served a notice, and a detailed report will be sent to Jiwaji University in this regard after further investigation.