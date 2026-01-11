MP News: 21-Year-Old Youth Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At Home In Shivpuri |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old youth dies of suspected cardiac arrest in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri on Saturday.

According to reports, the youth was identified as Anmol Mittal, son of advocate Manish Mittal, a resident of Oswal Gali opposite Durga Talkies.

Anmol suddenly collapsed after coming out of the toilet at his home. He was immediately rushed to the Shivpuri District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Anmol was the only son in his family, and the incident has left the family deeply in shock.

Rising cases of cardiac arrest

This is not an isolated incident. In recent times, the number of sudden deaths among young people due to heart attacks or sudden cardiac arrest in Shivpuri has been steadily increasing.

The worrying aspect is that despite having a medical college, the city still lacks a full-time cardiologist. In serious cases, patients are referred to Gwalior or Jhansi, resulting in the loss of crucial hours for treatment.

According to doctors, increasing stress among young people, irregular routines, lack of sleep, and unbalanced diets are adversely affecting heart health.

Despite this, neither regular cardiac check-up camps are being organised in the district, nor has any official medical study been conducted on these sudden deaths.

Local residents and social organisations have demanded that the administration immediately appoint a full-time cardiologist in Shivpuri, develop emergency cardiac facilities, and initiate regular health check-up programs for young people to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.