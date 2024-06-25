MP Shocker: Revenue Inspector, Patwari Assaulted & Held Hostage By Gurjar Men During Land Survey (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Revenue Inspector (RI) and a Patwari were assaulted and held hostage by the villagers in Gwalior on Monday. The duo had gone to conduct a land survey in Jatarthi village of Dabra Tehsil in Gwalior, where around a dozen men from the Gurjar community snatched their mobile phones and beat them.

The officials managed to escape somehow and reach the Bhitarwar police station. A case has been registered against all the accused for obstructing government work and assault, among other charges.

A video of the assault on the RI and Patwari has now gone viral on social media, where it can clearly be seen that about a dozen people are aggressively attacking the RI and issuing threats.

Watch the video here:

Gurjar men booked

According to the information, on Monday in the village of Jatarthi under the Dabra subdivision, a land survey was to be conducted for land belonging to farmer Ghanshyam, son of Pannalal Kushwaha, a resident of Garajar village in Bhitarwar tehsil. RI Ankit Sharma and Patwari Ajmer Singh arrived in the village for the survey. When the land survey began, the applicants, Dilip Kushwaha and Ghanshyam Kushwaha, were present on site. During this time, respondents Sonu Gurjar, Kalyan Gurjar, Jhunnu Gurjar, Aindal Gurjar, Shri Ram Gurjar, Raggo Gurjar, and Golu Gurjar, along with about half a dozen unidentified individuals, arrived and, without any discussion, started assaulting the RI and Patwari and took them hostage.

Amidst the commotion, the officials somehow managed to escape, inform their senior officers about the incident, and reach Bhitarwar police station. Currently, the officials are at the police station, where further action is being taken.

What does RI's application say?

In the application given at the police station, RI Ankit Sharma stated that while they were conducting the land survey, people from the Gurjar community came and Hhurled kicks at punches at them for no reason. When they resisted, their mobile phones were snatched. They also scuffled with the Patwari and demanded action against those involved. During the assault, RI sustained significant injuries to his body and face.