MP Shocker: Maid Forges Aadhaar Card To Claim Bungalow Of Retd Additional Secy's Elderly Dad; Hailed From Bangladeshi Gang

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A housemaid was booked for allegedly trying to dupe the elderly father of a retired Additional Secretary and transfer his property in her name to Gwalior. She even got her fake voter ID and PAN cards made to prove herself the daughter/wife of her employer and owner of the bungalow.

The accused maid is said to be a member of a gang of Bangladeshi origin and is currently on the run.

According to information, Deepak Saxena, who last worked as an additional secretary in the Gujarat government, said in his complaint that the accused maid Salma served his family when he was posted in Noida. Since she was a trusted one, he sent him to Gwalior to take care of his elderly father. However, the accused made fake identity documents like a PAN card, an Aadhaar card, and a voter card in the name of Meenu Saxena to prove herself as the daughter of the house. And they forcibly occupied their paternal house in Morena and tried to sell it.

Connection with Bangladesh

Saxena alleged that Salma is Bangladeshi. Earlier, she worked in Noida, and there was a picture of Islam in her house. However, she forged the documents with the help of some aides from Bangladesh to grab their ancestral property.

The matter came to light when Salma tried to sell the Saxena residence worth Rs 2.5 crore in Morena. Saxena's uncle too had a share in the house, and its registry could not be transferred without his signature. As soon as the uncle learned about the matter, he informed Saxena. Following this, a case of fraud was registered against the maid.

Police have started a search to nab the accused maid.