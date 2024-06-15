 MP Shocker: TC Jumps Off Speeding Kanyakumari Express At Gwalior Railway Station, Legs Severed; Chilling Pics Surface
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 02:09 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Gwalior Railway station after a TC (Ticket Checker) jumped from the speeding train that was passing through the platform on Saturday morning. The TC jumped off the bogie and flung into the air when his lower part of the body came between the wheels.

His legs were severed by the time help arrived. The injured TC has been identified as Ramesh Kumar. The spine-chilling pictures have surfaced, where police personnel can be seen retrieving the bleeding Kumar from the middle of the rail tracks.

Legs severed, condition remains critical

According to information, the incident took place between 9 and 10 in the morning when Kanyakumari Superfast was passing through Gwalior railway station, as it did not have any halts here. There was a commotion when the passengers waiting on the platform suddenly saw a man jumping from the train. His lower part of the body came under the wheels of the train.

Panicked, passengers informed GRP. The officers and employees of the railway, GRP and RPF, immediately rushed to the spot, but by then both his legs had been cut off.

Whether Kumar jumped off the platform or somebody pushed him remains ascertained. He has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, where his condition remains serious.

