Gwalior Double Murder: Two Youths Found Dead Near Highway, Faces Crushed With Stone; Love Affair Suspected

Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were found dead at Gwalior Highway on Saturday morning. Their faces were badly bludgeoned with a stone, and one of them had an artificial limb. A stone with blood marks was found near their bodies. It is suspected the youths were murdered, and their faces were crushed with a stone to hide their identities.

A case of double murder has been registered. Gwalior is on high alert today as CM Mohan Yadav is scheduled to visit. The two youths have been murdered despite the tight security.

According to information, two bleeding bodies were discovered near Sheetla Mata Mandir Road Highway at 7.30 a.m. on Saturday. One of them had a prosthetic leg that was missing from the body. Their heads were crushed with a stone. Marks of strangulation were also found. Stones stained with blood have also been found nearby.

Love affair suspected

CSP Ashok Jadoun and CSP Hina Khan reached the spot with the police force.

A bag full of clothes has been recovered from the spot, though no documents to identify them could be found. The bag looks new, as if it were bought 4-5 days ago. The charger was recovered, but the mobile could not be found.

CSP Ashok Jadoun said that they are also contacting the police in nearby cities. Because of the way the murder has been committed, it is believed that the case could be a love affair or a property dispute. Police also believe that, from the bag and appearance, both seem to be travelers. Both could be from another city.