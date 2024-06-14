MP Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man Thrashed To Death With Sticks & Axe After Grandson Elopes With Neighbour's Daughter

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, where a 76-year-old man was thrashed to death by the neighbours on Friday. The accused neighbour mercilessly beat the elderly man with sticks and axes, as his grandson eloped with their daughter.

The deceased has been identified as Atar Singh. According to information, his teenaged grandson eloped with his neighbour's girl around 10 days ago, which led to tensions between the two families. Their fight escalated and the girl's family thrashed her boyfriend's grandfather to death.

Attackers loot valuables after killing grandfather

According to information, on Friday, the girl's family barged in the house Atar Singh', armed with weapons like sticks, axes etc, and started hitting him. They beat him so brutally that the old man died on the spot. The attackers also looted valuable things from his house.

During the commotion, the other villagers remained indoors in fear of the armed attackers. Later, the villagers notified Atar Singh's family and dialed emergency services.

The incident has left the village in shock, with Atar Singh's grandson revealing that the suspects had fled the village.

Authorities suspect the motive behind the attack was not only to harm but also to loot the family's valuables, including precious jewelry. Investigation about the incident is underway, in order to catch the culprits and arrest the same.

ASP Sanjeev Pathak confirmed the incident and assured that the police are diligently pursuing the culprits responsible for this heinous crime.