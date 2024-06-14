MP: 3 Killed, 5 Injured As Truck Overturns While Attempting To Save Deer In Jabalpur

Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three people died and five others were injured after a pickup truck filled with passengers overturned in Jabalpur on Friday, while trying to avoid a deer crossing the road that was also killed in the accident.

The accident occurred near Sharda village in the Khitola police station area, Jabalpur, early Friday morning.

According to information, in order to save a deer the driver swerved the vehicle, following which it overturned, leading to the death of three, including the deer. The deer was also killed in the accident.

The injured were taken to the civil hospital in Sihora for treatment. The passengers were traveling towards Katni when the accident happened, which is 65 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The Khitola police are working and investigating to identify the deceased.