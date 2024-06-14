MP: 5 Die, Over Dozen Injured As Tractor Trolley Carrying Devotees Overturns In Datia

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Five people, including 3 girls and 2 women, died, and over a dozen were injured when a tractor-trolley overturned on Friday in Datia. The devotees were travelling to Ratangarh Mata Temple for prayers.

The incident occurred on Friday morning around 7 AM in the Durshara police station area near Jora Maithana Pali village.

Madhya Pradesh | 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured As Tractor Trolley Overturns On Way To Ratangarh Mata Temple#MadhyaPradesh #Accidents #TractorTrolley #Incidents #RatangarhMataTemple pic.twitter.com/dWyO0muwGb — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 14, 2024

The accident left 19 others injured. There were 30 people on the trolley at the time of the accident, and 3 of the deceased were from the same family.

According to reports, the people on the trolley were traveling from Diswar village to offer prayers at the Ratangarh Mata Temple. Seven tractors left the village together, but one tractor lost control and fell 15 feet off a culvert, overturning. Among the injured were women and children, 17 of whom have been admitted to the Datia District Hospital. Two severely injured individuals were referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

Following the accident, SP Virendra Mishra visited the district hospital to meet the injured and gather information about the incident. The accident claimed the lives of Nawal Kishore's wife and two daughters.

Victims who died in the accident:

Sonam, daughter of Chandan Ahirwar

Kranti, daughter of Nawal Kishore

Seema, wife of Nawal Kishore

Kamni, daughter of Nawal Kishore

Vinita, daughter of Puran Pal