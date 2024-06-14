 MP: 5 Die, Over Dozen Injured As Tractor Trolley Carrying Devotees Overturns In Datia
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 5 Die, Over Dozen Injured As Tractor Trolley Carrying Devotees Overturns In Datia

MP: 5 Die, Over Dozen Injured As Tractor Trolley Carrying Devotees Overturns In Datia

The incident occurred on Friday morning around 7 AM in the Durshara police station area near Jora Maithana Pali village.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 09:53 AM IST
article-image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Five people, including 3 girls and 2 women, died, and over a dozen were injured when a tractor-trolley overturned on Friday in Datia. The devotees were travelling to Ratangarh Mata Temple for prayers.

The incident occurred on Friday morning around 7 AM in the Durshara police station area near Jora Maithana Pali village.

Read Also
Bhopal: Elephant Tramples Mahout To Death, Taken Into Custody
article-image

The accident left 19 others injured. There were 30 people on the trolley at the time of the accident, and 3 of the deceased were from the same family.

According to reports, the people on the trolley were traveling from Diswar village to offer prayers at the Ratangarh Mata Temple. Seven tractors left the village together, but one tractor lost control and fell 15 feet off a culvert, overturning. Among the injured were women and children, 17 of whom have been admitted to the Datia District Hospital. Two severely injured individuals were referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

Read Also
Police Under Attack: Bhopal Records Six Incidents Of Assault On Cops In A Month, Four Incidents...
article-image

Following the accident, SP Virendra Mishra visited the district hospital to meet the injured and gather information about the incident. The accident claimed the lives of Nawal Kishore's wife and two daughters.

Victims who died in the accident:

Sonam, daughter of Chandan Ahirwar

Kranti, daughter of Nawal Kishore

Seema, wife of Nawal Kishore

Kamni, daughter of Nawal Kishore

Vinita, daughter of Puran Pal

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 5 Die, Over Dozen Injured As Tractor Trolley Carrying Devotees Overturns In Datia

MP: 5 Die, Over Dozen Injured As Tractor Trolley Carrying Devotees Overturns In Datia

World's Best School Prizes 2024: Two CM Rise Schools From MP Among Top 10

World's Best School Prizes 2024: Two CM Rise Schools From MP Among Top 10

Madhya Pradesh: Drones Yet To Start Fetching Income To Namo Didis

Madhya Pradesh: Drones Yet To Start Fetching Income To Namo Didis

Bhopal: Elephant Tramples Mahout To Death, Taken Into Custody

Bhopal: Elephant Tramples Mahout To Death, Taken Into Custody

Bhopal: DGP Gets Reminder On Removing Orderlies From Officers' Bungalows

Bhopal: DGP Gets Reminder On Removing Orderlies From Officers' Bungalows