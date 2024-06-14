Bhopal: DGP Gets Reminder On Removing Orderlies From Officers' Bungalows

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Almost a year on from the submission of a proposal, the police reforms department of PHQ has sent a reminder to the DGP regarding the removal of police personnel deployed at the bungalows of the police officers, said officials here on Thursday.

In Madhya Pradesh, there are currently 4,447 police personnel serving as orderlies at the bungalows of police officers. The orderlies working as house help at the officers' bungalow are drawing the same salary as the other police personnel deployed to maintain law and order and in VIP duties.

Shifting these orderlies to general duty would increase police field staff numbers, while outsourcing workers to replace them at officersí houses could save the state government approximately Rs 100 crore annually.

Special Director General of Police Shailesh Singh informed Free Press that a reminder has been sent to the DGP. In June last year, a proposal was submitted to DGP to replace orderlies serving officers with contractual workers. If the PHQ opts for contractual workers, it would cost Rs 81 crore per year, whereas currently, PHQ spends Rs 183 crore annually on salaries for police personnel deployed as orderlies, said Singh.

The tradesmen or the orderlies are deputed to police officers ranking from inspector to Director General of Police. Every post has a specific number of orderlies, but in reality, more orderlies are unofficially appointed at the bungalows of the officials.

The work of these police personnel include polishing the shoes of the officers, maintaining house, cooking, laundry, dishes, performing other† household chores like bringing groceries, dropping and picking children from school and others.

The Union government has suggested to outsource the services and to shift these orderlies or the tradesmen to the general duty category. But the police department is ignoring the GoI suggestions, because in place to one or two orderlies sometimes 20-20 of them are deputed at the bungalows.

'If the PHQ decides to outsource the services it will save around Rs 100 crore a year and in addition the district units will get around 4,447 constables for the general duties.' --- Shailesh Singh, Special DGP

Rank Officer Sanctioned orderlies

IG 1head constable and three constables

DIG 1 head constable, two constables

SP 2 constables

ASP, DSP, and inspector are entitled to have one constable each.