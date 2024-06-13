 MP Revenue Officer Suspended After 2 Die & 70 Villagers Fall Sick Due To Contaminated Water In Bhind
MP Revenue Officer Suspended After 2 Die & 70 Villagers Fall Sick Due To Contaminated Water In Bhind

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): After two people died and nearly 70 villagers fell sick after consuming contaminated water in Bhind, Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava ordered the suspension of a revenue officer on Wednesday.

He visited the hospital in Phoop village of Bhind where the patients were admitted and directed the staff to ensure better treatment. He also instructed the suspension of a revenue officer and another employee involved in the incident.

CMHO confirms deaths

To ensure prompt medical assistance, three ambulances have been stationed at high alert at the hospital. So far, the contaminated water has claimed the lives of two elderly.

Approximately 70 people have fallen ill after consuming the contaminated water.

Speaking to media, Chief Medical Health Officer DK Sharma confirmed that "Two elderly men have died due to constant vomiting and loose motions."

Medical Camps set up in Phoop

Efforts are underway to treat the patients in government hospitals in Foop, Bhind, and Gwalior. Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava has instructed the medical officers to set up camps in the wards of the Foop Municipal Council to provide medical assistance to the affected individuals.

According to reports, the authorities had begun the process of installing electricity poles in the town, using machinery to connect them to drains. However, residents have raised concerns that during these operations, a water pipeline may have been damaged, resulting in drain water leaking into residential properties.

