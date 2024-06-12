Hindu Woman Beaten By Muslim In-Laws For Refusing To Give Islamic Name To Her Newborn In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A distressing case has surfaced in Indore, where a Hindu woman has accused her Muslim in-laws of assaulting her. She has also alleged that that husband conspired her rape by his friends and threatened to kill her after she refused to give her child an Islamic name.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police have registered a case against her husband Shahid Ahmed alias Raj, mother-in-law Shabnam, sister-in-law Sania, and their relatives Wasim Akhtar, Nauman, and Faizal Khan. Following her complaint, the woman underwent a medical examination on Tuesday evening.

Hubby agreed to convert to Hinduism

According to Dainik Bhaskar, in 2019, the woman met Shahid at a call center where he introduced himself as Raj. The duo came close and Shahid promised to marry her, to which she agreed.

However, upon visiting his home in Khajrana, she discovered that Shahid hailed from a Muslim family. She informed him that she could not marry him due to their different religions. Shahid then assured her that he would convert to Hinduism, and based on this promise, they got married.

Initially, everything went smoothly, and the woman became pregnant. After the birth of their son, the in-laws insisted on giving him a Muslim name. The woman reminded Shahid of his promise not to enforce any religious changes and questioned why a Muslim name was being chosen for their son. This led to abuse and threats from Shahid, his mother Shabnam, and sister-in-law Sania. They verbally and physically assaulted her and insisted on giving the child a Muslim name.

Furthermore, the woman claims that her husband threatened to kill their son if she did not comply with their demands. She also alleges that her husband planned her rape by his friends and relatives, using threats against their son as advantage.

Following the FIR, the police have arrested the husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law. They were presented in court and have been sent to jail.