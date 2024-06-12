 Hindu Woman Beaten By Muslim In-Laws For Refusing To Give Islamic Name To Her Newborn In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreHindu Woman Beaten By Muslim In-Laws For Refusing To Give Islamic Name To Her Newborn In Indore

Hindu Woman Beaten By Muslim In-Laws For Refusing To Give Islamic Name To Her Newborn In Indore

Accused Shahid assured her that he would convert to Hinduism, but went back on his promise.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A distressing case has surfaced in Indore, where a Hindu woman has accused her Muslim in-laws of assaulting her. She has also alleged that that husband conspired her rape by his friends and threatened to kill her after she refused to give her child an Islamic name.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police have registered a case against her husband Shahid Ahmed alias Raj, mother-in-law Shabnam, sister-in-law Sania, and their relatives Wasim Akhtar, Nauman, and Faizal Khan. Following her complaint, the woman underwent a medical examination on Tuesday evening.

Read Also
Indore Shocker: Private Hospital Removes Uterus Of A Woman Without Informing Family, Wrongly Cuts...
article-image

Hubby agreed to convert to Hinduism

According to Dainik Bhaskar, in 2019, the woman met Shahid at a call center where he introduced himself as Raj. The duo came close and Shahid promised to marry her, to which she agreed.

However, upon visiting his home in Khajrana, she discovered that Shahid hailed from a Muslim family. She informed him that she could not marry him due to their different religions. Shahid then assured her that he would convert to Hinduism, and based on this promise, they got married.

Initially, everything went smoothly, and the woman became pregnant. After the birth of their son, the in-laws insisted on giving him a Muslim name. The woman reminded Shahid of his promise not to enforce any religious changes and questioned why a Muslim name was being chosen for their son. This led to abuse and threats from Shahid, his mother Shabnam, and sister-in-law Sania. They verbally and physically assaulted her and insisted on giving the child a Muslim name.

Read Also
MP Shocker! 3 Dead, Over Hundred Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water In Bhind; 6 Ambulances...
article-image

Furthermore, the woman claims that her husband threatened to kill their son if she did not comply with their demands. She also alleges that her husband planned her rape by his friends and relatives, using threats against their son as advantage.

Following the FIR, the police have arrested the husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law. They were presented in court and have been sent to jail.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hindu Woman Beaten By Muslim In-Laws For Refusing To Give Islamic Name To Her Newborn In Indore

Hindu Woman Beaten By Muslim In-Laws For Refusing To Give Islamic Name To Her Newborn In Indore

Indore: Delay In Applying For Birth And Death Certificates Attracts Fine

Indore: Delay In Applying For Birth And Death Certificates Attracts Fine

Indore: Two Including Private Bank Officer Held In Online Fraud Of ₹85 Lakh

Indore: Two Including Private Bank Officer Held In Online Fraud Of ₹85 Lakh

Indore Shocker: Private Hospital Removes Uterus Of A Woman Without Informing Family, Wrongly Cuts...

Indore Shocker: Private Hospital Removes Uterus Of A Woman Without Informing Family, Wrongly Cuts...

Indore: Mayor Pushyimitra Bhargav Calls For Probe Into Suspected ₹4 Crore Smart City Scam

Indore: Mayor Pushyimitra Bhargav Calls For Probe Into Suspected ₹4 Crore Smart City Scam