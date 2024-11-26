MP Shocker: 14-Year-Old Consumes Poison After School Teacher Beats Him For Not Completing Home-Work, Dies

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy consumed poison and died after his teacher allegedly beat him for not completing the home-work at a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Pal, son of Prakash Pal, resident of Ludhavali. Notably, his father is a truck driver.

When his mother noticed that his health was deteriorating, she took him to the district hospital. He was referred to the medical college, where he died during the treatment on Tuesday. The police have registered a case and sent the body for the postmortem.

According to information, Rahul was doing his homework in his room at around 10 pm when suddenly his health started to deteriorate. His mother, Rachna, noticed and took him to the district hospital around 11 pm, where he was given first aid and shifted to the medical college. The doctors asked his mother about what he had for dinner, to which she said it was the usual dinner like all of them.

The doctors treated him all night, but then he passed away around 5:30 am on Tuesday morning. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the hospital and began the investigation.

In the investigation, the doctor who treated him revealed that the student informed him that he consumed poison as his school teacher allegedly assaulted him for not completing the fair work. The police have registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. Further investigations are underway.