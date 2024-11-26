 'Wo Toh Phool Phek Raha Tha...' Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Rebuffs 'Mobile Phone Attack' During Sanatan Hindu Unity March (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'Wo Toh Phool Phek Raha Tha...' Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Rebuffs 'Mobile Phone Attack' During Sanatan Hindu Unity March (WATCH)

'Wo Toh Phool Phek Raha Tha...' Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Rebuffs 'Mobile Phone Attack' During Sanatan Hindu Unity March (WATCH)

A devotee mistakenly threw his phone away while showering the flowers during the March. Later, the phone was returned to him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has rebuffed reports alleging 'mobile attack' on him during the Sanatan Hindu Unity March in Orchha on Tuesday. He said a devotee was showering flowers at him when the mobile phone mistakenly dropped and fell on him.

Speaking to media, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri stated that he was told by a police official that various media outlets were spreading news that a devotee deliberately threw a mobile phone at him with an intention to hurt him. then clarified that there was nothing of such sort that happened and he had not been hurt.

The video for the same has been uploaded by Bageshwar Dham Sarkar (Official) on X.

Read Also
VIDEO: ‘Jaat Paat Ki Karo Vidai, Sare Hindu Bhai-Bhai,’ Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Roars On Day-4...
article-image

The Bageshwar Dham leader clarified, "Ek shradhalu hum par phool barsa raha tha, galti se mobile phone gir gaya uske haath se. Phone bahot samanya tha, hume koi chot nahi pahochi. Usko phone lauta diya gaya." A devotee was showering flowers at me when, accidentally, he lost his grip, and the mobile phone fell on me. The phone weighs as light as the flowers; none of us have been hurt. We have returned the phone to him.

FPJ Shorts
HBSE October Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 Result OUT, Check Now!
HBSE October Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 Result OUT, Check Now!
Vinicius Jr Set to Miss UEFA Champions League Clash Against Liverpool, Check List Of Other Matches Brazilian Forward Could Be Out With Injury
Vinicius Jr Set to Miss UEFA Champions League Clash Against Liverpool, Check List Of Other Matches Brazilian Forward Could Be Out With Injury
'Ensure Safety & Security of Hindus & All Minorities,' India Tells Bangladesh After Yunus Govt Jails Hindu Leader Krishna Das Prabhu
'Ensure Safety & Security of Hindus & All Minorities,' India Tells Bangladesh After Yunus Govt Jails Hindu Leader Krishna Das Prabhu
'Itni Salary Hume Dena HR...': Corporate Twist To School Assembly Prayer 'Itni Shakti Hamein Dena Data' Goes Viral (VIDEO)
'Itni Salary Hume Dena HR...': Corporate Twist To School Assembly Prayer 'Itni Shakti Hamein Dena Data' Goes Viral (VIDEO)
Read Also
Dhirendra Shastri Calls For 'Vande Mataram' In Temples And Mosques To Identify Patriots And...
article-image

He said that the state government has done proper arrangements to evert any untoward incident during the march.

He emphasised the fact that it was not a political rally, rather a spiritual rally and devotees were focusing on spiritual practices only.

Notably, he addressed the devotees on Monday in Mauranipur at Uttar Pradesh’s border and asked them to stay away with caste and creed ideology and it should be completely removed from the society. Along with this, Madhya Pradesh Minister Rakesh Shukla, and Hanuman Garhi Ayodhya’s Mahant Rajudas Maharaj joined the march to support the Santan Hindu Unity March.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Wo Toh Phool Phek Raha Tha...' Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Rebuffs 'Mobile Phone Attack'...

'Wo Toh Phool Phek Raha Tha...' Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Rebuffs 'Mobile Phone Attack'...

MP Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Inaugurates 'Fly Big' Ticket Counter At Bhopal Airport, Distributes...

MP Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Inaugurates 'Fly Big' Ticket Counter At Bhopal Airport, Distributes...

MP: 4 Dead After Speeding Baleno Rams Into Divider On NH 30 In Maihar; Hood, Bonnet Smashed

MP: 4 Dead After Speeding Baleno Rams Into Divider On NH 30 In Maihar; Hood, Bonnet Smashed

4 Dead After Bulk Firecrackers Stored In House Explode In MP’s Morena; Fire Engulfs 4 Neighbouring...

4 Dead After Bulk Firecrackers Stored In House Explode In MP’s Morena; Fire Engulfs 4 Neighbouring...

Bhopal: Snag-Hit Vande Bharat: 11-Hour Delay Sparks Passenger Protest At Rani Kamlapati Station

Bhopal: Snag-Hit Vande Bharat: 11-Hour Delay Sparks Passenger Protest At Rani Kamlapati Station