'Wo Toh Phool Phek Raha Tha...' Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Rebuffs 'Mobile Phone Attack' During Sanatan Hindu Unity March (WATCH)

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has rebuffed reports alleging 'mobile attack' on him during the Sanatan Hindu Unity March in Orchha on Tuesday. He said a devotee was showering flowers at him when the mobile phone mistakenly dropped and fell on him.

Speaking to media, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri stated that he was told by a police official that various media outlets were spreading news that a devotee deliberately threw a mobile phone at him with an intention to hurt him. then clarified that there was nothing of such sort that happened and he had not been hurt.

The video for the same has been uploaded by Bageshwar Dham Sarkar (Official) on X.

The Bageshwar Dham leader clarified, "Ek shradhalu hum par phool barsa raha tha, galti se mobile phone gir gaya uske haath se. Phone bahot samanya tha, hume koi chot nahi pahochi. Usko phone lauta diya gaya." A devotee was showering flowers at me when, accidentally, he lost his grip, and the mobile phone fell on me. The phone weighs as light as the flowers; none of us have been hurt. We have returned the phone to him.

He said that the state government has done proper arrangements to evert any untoward incident during the march.

He emphasised the fact that it was not a political rally, rather a spiritual rally and devotees were focusing on spiritual practices only.

Notably, he addressed the devotees on Monday in Mauranipur at Uttar Pradesh’s border and asked them to stay away with caste and creed ideology and it should be completely removed from the society. Along with this, Madhya Pradesh Minister Rakesh Shukla, and Hanuman Garhi Ayodhya’s Mahant Rajudas Maharaj joined the march to support the Santan Hindu Unity March.