 VIDEO: ‘Jaat Paat Ki Karo Vidai, Sare Hindu Bhai-Bhai,’ Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Roars On Day-4 Of Sanatan Hindu Unity March
VIDEO: 'Jaat Paat Ki Karo Vidai, Sare Hindu Bhai-Bhai,' Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Roars On Day-4 Of Sanatan Hindu Unity March

VIDEO: ‘Jaat Paat Ki Karo Vidai, Sare Hindu Bhai-Bhai,’ Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Roars On Day-4 Of Sanatan Hindu Unity March

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
‘Jaat Paat Karo Vidai,’ Urges Pandit Dhirendra Shastri On Fourth Day Of Sanatan Hindu Unity March | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham's spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri motivated the devotees to rise above the caste divisions and let the sense of ‘unity’ prevail in the society on Day-4 of Sanatan Hindu Unity March,

While addressing the devotees on Monday in Mauranipur at Uttar Pradesh’s border, Chhatarpur's Dhirendra Shastri said, the caste and creed ideology must be dismissed from the society and all Hindus must live like brothers. 

Jaat paat karo vidai, hindu-hindu bhai bhai,” concluded the spiritual leader.

Additionally, the participation and enthusiasm of devotees can be seen growing gradually with each passing day.

Madhya Pradesh: Thousands Participate On Third Day Of Dhirendra Shastri’s Unity March
‘Alipura village renamed as Haripura’

During the journey the marchers reached Alipura village and a large crowd gathered to welcome Pandit Shastri. Here, he told villagers to name their village as ‘Haripura’ from now on. 

Minister joins march

Madhya Pradesh Minister Rakesh Shukla joined the march, along with Hanuman Garhi Ayodhya’s Mahant Rajudas Maharaj who walked tirelessly in support of Sanatan Dharma. Former minister Manvendra Singh Bhawar Raja and MLA Tikaraja welcomed the marchers. Saint Parshuram Maharaj from Katni and renowned storyteller Pandit Pundrik Goswami from Vrindavan also participated.

Dhirendra Shastri Calls For 'Vande Mataram' In Temples And Mosques To Identify Patriots And...
Kinnar Akhara supports march

Upon reaching Naogaon, the march received support from the Kinnar Akhara. Mahamandaleshwar welcomed the march, highlighting its mission to unite Hindus nationwide. She expressed confidence that the march would achieve its goal.

Renowned storyteller Aniruddhacharya Maharaj also walked with the march, urging Hindus to unite. He emphasised that the time for Hindu unity has come, and the large gathering symbolises this collective strength.

