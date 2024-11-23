Madhya Pradesh: Thousands Participate On Third Day Of Dhirendra Shastri’s Unity March | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): On the third day of the 10-day “Sanatan Hindu Ekta padyatra” (Hindu Unity March) led by Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, the procession reached the village of Naugaon.

Starting from Peptech Town with the hoisting of the national flag and the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, the day’s journey saw enthusiastic participation from thousands of people. Shastri emphasized unity beyond caste and creed during his walk, meeting villagers and boosting the morale of participants.

The procession witnessed the participation of dignitaries, including former MLA Alok Chaturvedi, MLA Anurag Sharma, and several others who walked alongside Shastri. The villagers along the route warmly welcomed the procession, offering prayers, performing aartis, and hosting meals. At Shaurya Peeth in Mausahaniya, the Chhatrasal Smriti Research Institute arranged a meal for the devotees.

On Saturday, Member of Parliament from Narmadapuram constituency, Darshan Singh Choudhary participated in the yatra. Choudhary termed the yatra as the milestone for Hindu unity. Choudhary said, “The walk, which brings together saints and thousands of devotees, is expected to strengthen cultural and spiritual bonds across the country”.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight women got injured standing on balcony watching the Bageshwar Dham Yatra, fell down because of overweight, in Naugaon area of Chattarpur district on Saturday. Injured admitted in hospital.

An untoward incident occurred in Yatra, when the people watching the Yatra got injured. A video went viral on social media in which, when the Yatra reached the Kothi Choraha and it is seen that women standing on the balcony and cheering the Yatra.

Accidently the balcony fell down. In the incident eight women got injured, three of them had been referred to district hospital.

Madhya Pradesh: Over 500 Complaints Come Up For Hearing At Camp; MLA Umakant Sharma Hears People’s Problems

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): More than 500 people submitted applications at a camp organised by legislator Umakant Sharma on Friday. The applications were related to widow pension, Sambal Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Awas and pension. Sharma, who heard the complaints, solved most of the problems on the spot.

The district administration set up a special counter for submitting applications. The complaints that could not be solved on the spot were sent to various departments with the instructions that they should be worked out within seven days.

Sub-divisional officer Harshal Choudhary has been told to monitor the progress of t he cases. Sharma called Janpad Panchayat CEO Vandana Sharma to the stage and heard the problems of the public. The pension cases of eight beneficiaries were solved on the spot.

Similarly, she called the officers of many other departments to the stage and directed them to solve the problems. More than 146 applications were related to Nagar Palika and 127 to the Janpad Panchayat. Chairperson of Janpad Pushpa Yadav, Nagar Palika chairman Manmohan Sahu and other officials were present at the camp.