 Madhya Pradesh: Thousands Participate On Third Day Of Dhirendra Shastri’s Unity March
Shastri emphasized unity beyond caste and creed during his walk, meeting villagers and boosting the morale of participants.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 11:05 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Thousands Participate On Third Day Of Dhirendra Shastri’s Unity March | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): On the third day of the 10-day “Sanatan Hindu Ekta padyatra” (Hindu Unity March) led by Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, the procession reached the village of Naugaon.

Starting from Peptech Town with the hoisting of the national flag and the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, the day’s journey saw enthusiastic participation from thousands of people. Shastri emphasized unity beyond caste and creed during his walk, meeting villagers and boosting the morale of participants.

The procession witnessed the participation of dignitaries, including former MLA Alok Chaturvedi, MLA Anurag Sharma, and several others who walked alongside Shastri. The villagers along the route warmly welcomed the procession, offering prayers, performing aartis, and hosting meals. At Shaurya Peeth in Mausahaniya, the Chhatrasal Smriti Research Institute arranged a meal for the devotees.

On Saturday, Member of Parliament from Narmadapuram constituency, Darshan Singh Choudhary participated in the yatra. Choudhary termed the yatra as the milestone for Hindu unity. Choudhary said, “The walk, which brings together saints and thousands of devotees, is expected to strengthen cultural and spiritual bonds across the country”.  

