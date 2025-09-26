 Bhopal News: MLA Pulls Up BMC Officials Over Poor Roads Ahead Of Durga Visarjan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: MLA Pulls Up BMC Officials Over Poor Roads Ahead Of Durga Visarjan

Bhopal News: MLA Pulls Up BMC Officials Over Poor Roads Ahead Of Durga Visarjan

The dilapidated condition of roads in the North Assembly constituency of the state capital sparked a heated confrontation on Friday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: MLA Pulls Up BMC Officials Over Poor Roads Ahead Of Durga Visarjan | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dilapidated condition of roads in the North Assembly constituency of the state capital sparked a heated confrontation on Friday, when MLA Atif Aqeel reached the ISBT-based municipal commissioner’s office, and held a closed-door meeting with additional municipal commissioner Varun Awasthi for nearly an hour, raising concerns about the civic body’s negligence.

The MLA expressed strong displeasure after BMC executive engineer Nandkishore Deharia failed to attend the meeting he had called.

Aqeel criticised the administration for not repairing potholes along Durga Visarjan procession route, despite repeated complaints.

Read Also
MP News: Helipad Near CM Mohan Yadav Residence; Aviation Department Surveys Land
article-image

The MLA said that festivals were approaching and every year the corporation would arrange additional lighting along the routes. However, this year, no arrangements have been made. “We have been continuously reminding officials from the mechanical and electrical departments for the past two days, yet they are not paying attention,” Aqueel stated.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Dismisses Plea Of 56-Year-Old Law Student Who Wrote Legal Language Paper In Hindi Instead Of English
Bombay HC Dismisses Plea Of 56-Year-Old Law Student Who Wrote Legal Language Paper In Hindi Instead Of English
Bombay HC Slams Authorities Over Missing 24,000 Census Certificates In Madh Island Illegal Structures Case
Bombay HC Slams Authorities Over Missing 24,000 Census Certificates In Madh Island Illegal Structures Case
Supreme Court Orders Delhi Developer To Refund ₹43 Lakh With 18% Interest To Plot Buyer After 10-Year Delay
Supreme Court Orders Delhi Developer To Refund ₹43 Lakh With 18% Interest To Plot Buyer After 10-Year Delay
Mumbai News: BMC Charts Mega Water Supply Expansion With Dams, Desalination & Reuse Projects To Meet Soaring Demand
Mumbai News: BMC Charts Mega Water Supply Expansion With Dams, Desalination & Reuse Projects To Meet Soaring Demand

The affected stretches include Old Chowk, Regiment Road, Teela Jamalpura, Sindhi Colony to DIG Bungalow Square, Ghoda Nakkas and Nadra Bus Stand. These areas are traditionally important for Navratri processions and the Dussehra celebrations.

ADC Awasthi told Free Press that the concerns were raised by the MLA and instructions had been issued to the concerned departments to resolve the issues promptly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Hi-Tech Policing; Ragging Complaints, Bank Alarms To Reach Police Top Brass Directly

Bhopal News: Hi-Tech Policing; Ragging Complaints, Bank Alarms To Reach Police Top Brass Directly

Bhopal News: MLA Pulls Up BMC Officials Over Poor Roads Ahead Of Durga Visarjan

Bhopal News: MLA Pulls Up BMC Officials Over Poor Roads Ahead Of Durga Visarjan

Bhopal News: Chatka, Devil, Vicky Acquitted In Murder Attempt Case

Bhopal News: Chatka, Devil, Vicky Acquitted In Murder Attempt Case

Bhopal News: Man Rapes Friend’s Daughter On Railway Job Pretext

Bhopal News: Man Rapes Friend’s Daughter On Railway Job Pretext

Bhopal News: 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam'; BMC To Plant 50,000 More Saplings

Bhopal News: 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam'; BMC To Plant 50,000 More Saplings