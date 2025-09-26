 Bhopal News: Chatka, Devil, Vicky Acquitted In Murder Attempt Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Chatka, Devil, Vicky Acquitted In Murder Attempt Case

Bhopal News: Chatka, Devil, Vicky Acquitted In Murder Attempt Case

Bhopal District and Sessions Court has acquitted Pappu Chatka; Shahrukh alias Devil and Vicky giving them benefit of doubt in an attempt to murder case

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Chatka, Devil, Vicky Acquitted In Murder Attempt Case | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court has acquitted Pappu Chatka; Shahrukh alias Devil and Vicky giving them benefit of doubt in an attempt to murder case. The court passed the order on Thursday.

The trio had attack on Zuber Maulana’s close aide Shahid who had received 27 stab wounds. ADJ Manoj Singh had passed the order.

The incident took place on November 6, 2023, at 11 pm. The city's notorious criminals Pappu Chatka, Shahrukh and Vicky alias Wahid reached near Pital mandir to settle an old dispute with Shahid, the aide of jailed Zubair Maulana. He also arrived with 8 aides on 4 bikes.

Read Also
Navratri 2025 Day-5: Ratlam's Kavalka Mata Offered Wine As Madira Bhog; Booze Disappears As Soon As...
article-image

Pappu Chatka opened fire to drive away Shahid's henchmen. As soon as 2 rounds were fired, five of Shahid's companions ran away. But Shahid and one of his associates was caught. Shahid was attacked brutally with a knife.

FPJ Shorts
'Both Of Them...': Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Gives Injury Update On Hardik Pandya & Abhishek Sharma After Team India's Super Over Win Against Sri Lanka; Video 
'Both Of Them...': Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Gives Injury Update On Hardik Pandya & Abhishek Sharma After Team India's Super Over Win Against Sri Lanka; Video 
IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025, Super Over: Why Dasun Shanaka Was Adjudged Not Out Despite Being 'Run Out' By Sanju Samson? Explained Here
IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025, Super Over: Why Dasun Shanaka Was Adjudged Not Out Despite Being 'Run Out' By Sanju Samson? Explained Here
Unbelievable! Pathum Nissanka's Six Off Harshit Rana's Delivery Dents Car During IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video
Unbelievable! Pathum Nissanka's Six Off Harshit Rana's Delivery Dents Car During IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video
IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Match: Team India Seals A Thrilling Victory In Super Over Against Sri Lanka, Will Next Face Pakistan For The Championship
IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Match: Team India Seals A Thrilling Victory In Super Over Against Sri Lanka, Will Next Face Pakistan For The Championship

He received 27 stab wounds on the body including the veins of the arms and legs. Wahid also tried to crush both of them with his car. Shahid, a resident of Karim Baksh Colony, had enmity with Shahrukh alias Devil regarding a girl.

“The prosecution failed to establish the charges before court, which acquitted trio on benefit of doubt,” advocate Jagdish Gupta, who appeared on behalf of accused, said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Chatka, Devil, Vicky Acquitted In Murder Attempt Case

Bhopal News: Chatka, Devil, Vicky Acquitted In Murder Attempt Case

Bhopal News: Man Rapes Friend’s Daughter On Railway Job Pretext

Bhopal News: Man Rapes Friend’s Daughter On Railway Job Pretext

Bhopal News: 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam'; BMC To Plant 50,000 More Saplings

Bhopal News: 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam'; BMC To Plant 50,000 More Saplings

MP Govt To Act Strictly Against Those Who File Fake Plaints And Blackmail Officers On CM Helpline

MP Govt To Act Strictly Against Those Who File Fake Plaints And Blackmail Officers On CM Helpline

MP News: 'Never Questioned Sacredness Of Relations, But Spoke About Culture,' Says Urban Development...

MP News: 'Never Questioned Sacredness Of Relations, But Spoke About Culture,' Says Urban Development...