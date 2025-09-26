Bhopal News: Chatka, Devil, Vicky Acquitted In Murder Attempt Case | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court has acquitted Pappu Chatka; Shahrukh alias Devil and Vicky giving them benefit of doubt in an attempt to murder case. The court passed the order on Thursday.

The trio had attack on Zuber Maulana’s close aide Shahid who had received 27 stab wounds. ADJ Manoj Singh had passed the order.

The incident took place on November 6, 2023, at 11 pm. The city's notorious criminals Pappu Chatka, Shahrukh and Vicky alias Wahid reached near Pital mandir to settle an old dispute with Shahid, the aide of jailed Zubair Maulana. He also arrived with 8 aides on 4 bikes.

Pappu Chatka opened fire to drive away Shahid's henchmen. As soon as 2 rounds were fired, five of Shahid's companions ran away. But Shahid and one of his associates was caught. Shahid was attacked brutally with a knife.

He received 27 stab wounds on the body including the veins of the arms and legs. Wahid also tried to crush both of them with his car. Shahid, a resident of Karim Baksh Colony, had enmity with Shahrukh alias Devil regarding a girl.

“The prosecution failed to establish the charges before court, which acquitted trio on benefit of doubt,” advocate Jagdish Gupta, who appeared on behalf of accused, said.