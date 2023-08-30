MP Shines In Setting Up E-Governance Systems

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has won as many as many as 23 national e-governance awards since 2007 for excellence in Information Technology-based interventions in governance systems benefitting thousands of stakeholders.

Encouraged by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s initiatives for ease of living with IT-based governance systems and practices, many departments have come out with innovative practices immensely benefitting the targeted stakeholders. Many of them have been nationally acclaimed for replicability and universality in context of identical socio-economic contexts of states.

Initiatives like integrated treasuries computerization in 2007, tele-Bhugtan at collectorate at Jabalpur in 2008, Forest Dwellers Survey System and mponline in 2010, Samagra portal, panchparmershwar portal, Indore 311 App, State’s Pension Portal Online social security schemes management system, MP ShramSeva portal, SARSH- a special project for assisting, rehabilitating and strengthening the handicapped – A Touch for persons with disabilities, State School Education Portal, automated metering project and fire alert and messaging system etc. have won appreciation at national level.

Recently Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited,Madhya Pradesh received Silver Award for Water SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) project. This aims to develop acentralized system that enables real-time monitoring, control, and data management ofwater treatment plants, pump houses, and storage reservoirs, ensuring efficient watersupply, accurate measurements, and effective energy management.

Configurable alarms alert operators to abnormalconditions, ensuring prompt responses and minimizing risks. Integration with hardwarecomponents enhances communication and transforms manual management into amodern electronic system are the key features. Benefiting population of Bhopal District and also supporting Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

In 2021, Indore 311 Application initiative got the award in the category of distrit level initiative for e-governance. This application has played an important role in making Indore number one in cleanliness. Indore-311 App is the easiest way to raise your concerns around such issuesand influence the respective authorities to have them resolved.

Indore-311 is a voice raising platform for Indore citizens to report civic issues, andgovernments to analyse, track, manage, and resolve. The goal is to make Indore betterthrough transparency, collaboration, and co-operation and thus better crowd sourced. It is notonly a grievance redressal platform but also used for getting many citizencentric services like Birth, Death, Marriage certificate,

The PanchParmeshwar portal won Gold in 2018. So far Innovative Use of Technology in e-GovernanceICT for Excellence in Sports won Silver Award by Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare.

ANMOL State Adoption Resource Agency, Bhopal won Innovative Use of Technology in e-Governance category. ANMOL is the country’s first state level e-initiative for monitoring children residing in Specialised Adoption Agency (SAA) across various centres. ANMOL is a single window centre that provides information on the status of children, procedure for adoption, informs parents about their status on waiting list, provides information on availability of children according to their needs and tracks children status by gender. Monitoring of special cases and target monitoring is now possible.

The School Education Portal is a comprehensive portal designed as a integrated e-Governance System for enhancing the performance of school education sector by providing proactive, transparent & accountable governance and bringing perceptible systemic improvements to implement the objects and requirements of RTE Act, 2009 and fulfil the spirit of the RTI Act, 2005.

The portal leveraged use of ICT to facilitate Process Re-engineering that was necessary for managing and administering the department in a manner so as to ensure better services and response to the large number of beneficiaries, stakeholders & partners and enhancing the quality of education by responsive and transparent governance. The portal facilitates control, supervision & ensuring the compliance of Government Instructions and has brought transparency with community ownership.

Other initiatives recognized for innovative use of IT for effective pro-people e-governance include integrated geomatics based application for planning rural road connectivity to habitations, Tele Samadhan call centre for citizen facilitation and grievances redressal, Jan MitraSamadhan Kendra, Gwalior, Automated Building Plan Approval System, SMS based failed distribution transformer information and management system.

