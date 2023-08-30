 Indore: Women Commuters Tie Rakhi To Bus Drivers & Conductors, Thank Them For Safe Rides
Indore: Women Commuters Tie Rakhi To Bus Drivers & Conductors, Thank Them For Safe Rides

AICTSL had announced free bus travel to all women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Like every year, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the board of Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited, has announced free travel services for women in city buses, i-buses and electric buses operating in the city.

On this special day, women commuters tied 'Rakhis' to the drivers and bus conductors for providing them safe and secure rides throughout the year

article-image

Mayor and Chairman of AICTSL Board Pushyamitra Bhargav and Chairman of Indore Development Authority and Vice Chairman of AICTSL Board Jaypal Singh Chawda announced free bus travel to all women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Everyday more than 1.25 lakh women, girls and girl students travel in the buses operated by AICTSL in the city. 400 buses are operated daily in the city. Two and a half lakh passengers travel daily.

article-image

