 MP: Mahabhog Of 1.25 Lakh Laddoos Offered To Ujjain's Baba Mahakal On Raksha Bandhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Mahabhog Of 1.25 Lakh Laddoos Offered To Ujjain's Baba Mahakal On Raksha Bandhan

MP: Mahabhog Of 1.25 Lakh Laddoos Offered To Ujjain's Baba Mahakal On Raksha Bandhan

However, across the country, due to inauspicious 'Bhadra' nakshatra, rakhi will be tied only after 9:02pm in the night.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping up with the tradition to celebrate any festival first in the courtyard of Mahakal, first Rakhi of the globe was tied to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam during 'Bhasm Aarti' on the wee hours of Wednesday. Mahabhog of 1.25 lakh laddoos was also offered to Mahakal on this special occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

However, across the country, due to inauspicious 'Bhadra' nakshatra, rakhi will be tied only after 9:02pm in the night.

Read Also
Raksha Bandhan 2023 On August 30 Or 31? Know The Right Day & Time To Tie Rakhi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Thousands Of Women Tie Rakhi To Inmate Brothers At Jabalpur Central Jail

MP: Thousands Of Women Tie Rakhi To Inmate Brothers At Jabalpur Central Jail

Indore: Women Commuters Tie Rakhi To Bus Drivers & Conductors, Thank Them For Safe Rides

Indore: Women Commuters Tie Rakhi To Bus Drivers & Conductors, Thank Them For Safe Rides

MP: Mahabhog Of 1.25 Lakh Laddoos Offered To Ujjain's Baba Mahakal On Raksha Bandhan

MP: Mahabhog Of 1.25 Lakh Laddoos Offered To Ujjain's Baba Mahakal On Raksha Bandhan

Madhya Pradesh: First 'Rakhi' Tied To Lord Mahakal In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: First 'Rakhi' Tied To Lord Mahakal In Ujjain

MP Weather Update: State Faces Rising Temperatures And Dry Weather Ahead, Slight Chance Of Rain In...

MP Weather Update: State Faces Rising Temperatures And Dry Weather Ahead, Slight Chance Of Rain In...