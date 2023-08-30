MP: Mahabhog Of 1.25 Lakh Laddoos Offered To Ujjain's Baba Mahakal On Raksha Bandhan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping up with the tradition to celebrate any festival first in the courtyard of Mahakal, first Rakhi of the globe was tied to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam during 'Bhasm Aarti' on the wee hours of Wednesday. Mahabhog of 1.25 lakh laddoos was also offered to Mahakal on this special occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

However, across the country, due to inauspicious 'Bhadra' nakshatra, rakhi will be tied only after 9:02pm in the night.

