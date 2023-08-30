 Bhopal: FIR Against Teachers Who Staged Protests Outside BJP Office Over Pending Appointment Letters
In a surprising turn of events, an FIR has now been registered against these teachers for their protest outside the BJP office.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against a group of teachers, who had staged a protest outside the BJP state office in Bhopal demanding their long-pending appointment letters, on Wednesday. Over 800 selected candidates had gheraoed BJP office on Monday, warning of an indefinite strike if their demands were not met.

The teachers alleged that despite being selected and having their names on the final selection list, their appointment letters were being withheld. This left many of them unemployed, as they had left their previous jobs in anticipation of joining the new positions.

They also claimed that there was no clear reason provided by the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) or the Education Department for the delay in issuing the appointment letters.

In a surprising turn of events, an FIR has now been registered against these teachers for their protest outside the BJP office.

