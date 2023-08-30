 Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Collides With Pick-Up Truck In Seoni
Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Collides With Pick-Up Truck In Seoni



FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Three individuals lost their lives in a road accident occurred in Seoni near Sahasna village, after a bus collided with a pickup truck on Wednesday.

The pickup truck, carrying three passengers, collided with a bus that was traveling from Bhopal to Mandla.

article-image

The impact of the collision was severe, leading to the unfortunate deaths of the three individuals in the pickup truck. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

In addition to the fatalities, several passengers on the bus sustained injuries in the accident. Immediate medical attention was provided to the injured, and they were transported to the Lakhnadaun hospital for treatment.

Local authorities were present at the accident site to manage the situation.

An investigation into the cause of the collision has been initiated to determine the factors that led to this tragic incident.

article-image

