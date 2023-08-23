 Two Boys Drown In Well In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni District
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalTwo Boys Drown In Well In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni District

Two Boys Drown In Well In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni District

The incident occurred at Punwarkala village under Ghuma police station limits, some 80km from the district headquarters.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Two boys drowned while bathing in a well at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Punwarkala village under Ghuma police station limits, some 80km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The boys, aged 11 and 12 and studying in Class 6 and 7 respectively, drowned while taking a bath in the well located in an agriculture field, Ghuma Police Station in-charge Ashish Jaitwar.

The two minors were on their way to school when they decided to stop midway for bathing in the water body, he said.

Jaitwar said a third boy present near the well, on seeing them struggling in the water body, alerted villagers, who took the duo out and rushed them to a primary health centre where doctors declared them dead.

Read Also
MP: 5 Trains Passing Via Bhopal-Itarsi Cancelled For Next 4 Days, Others Diverted; Check List
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Two Boys Drown In Well In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni District

Two Boys Drown In Well In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni District

Madhya Pradesh: Student Suspended Abruptly From School In Chhatarpur, Kin Approach Collector, SP

Madhya Pradesh: Student Suspended Abruptly From School In Chhatarpur, Kin Approach Collector, SP

Congress Wears Different Masks Ahead Of Assembly Elections: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress Wears Different Masks Ahead Of Assembly Elections: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Madhya Pradesh: Grameen Bank Taking Welfare Schemes To People Said The Director

Madhya Pradesh: Grameen Bank Taking Welfare Schemes To People Said The Director

People Take To Streets In MP To Celebrate Chandrayaan-3's Successful Landing On Moon

People Take To Streets In MP To Celebrate Chandrayaan-3's Successful Landing On Moon