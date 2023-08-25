MP: Satna’s Brave Heart Dies In Ladakh Accident

Vivek Pandey | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A brave heart from Satna lost his life last Saturday when a vehicle of the Indian Army carrying ten soldiers fell into a 60 feet ditch in Ladakh.

Vivek Pandey was one of the ten soldiers who were in the vehicle. Nine died on the spot, Vivek sustained severe injuries and was battling for life in a hospital where he breathed his last on Thursday. The 25-year-old Pandey was a resident of Karhi Kalan village in Satna district.

Vivek’s family comprises his mother, father and elder brother. His father Ram Lakhan Pandey works as a priest in Karnataka. He was about to get married in December this year. With Vivek’s death all ten soldiers lost their lives in the accident.

MLA Inspects Cowshed At Basaman

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and present legislator from Rewa Rajendra Shukla inspected a cowshed in the Basaman area, Jabalpur, recentlyy. Shukla directed the officials of the cowshed to complete the work.

Shukla was accompanied by chief conservator of forest Rajesh Rai, deputy divisional forest officer Rishi Mishra and others. A platform for performing Yagnas, a guest house and a gate are under construction on the premises of the cowshed.

Shukla directed the officials of the forest department to complete the work soon. He also inspected the plantation drive going on the cowshed premises. Shukla asked the forest officials to upkeep the plants.