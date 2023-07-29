MP: Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Holds Check-Up Camp For SBI Pensioners | FP Photo

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Sewa Sadan eye hospital, located in Sant Hirdaram Nagar of Bhopal, and the State Bank of India (SBI) pensioners association, jointly organised a free-of-cost eye check-up camp in Bhopal on Friday.

A total of 65 patients turned up at the camp for eye check-up. Cataract was diagnosed in as many as 28 persons out of 65. All the persons ailing from cataract were advised to undergo a surgery for recuperation. During the camp, 37 such patients were also identified, who were suffering from weak vision issues.

The hospital authorities, in-charge of the camps advised these 37 people to change their spectacles. In addition to this, the Fundus check-up facility was catered to a total of 20 patients at the camp. It is noteworthy that all the SBI pensioners have their medical insurance covered by SBI.

The ones among whom the cataract was diagnosed shall undergo cataract surgery according to their own convenience, official sources said. Apart from eye check-up, the people who turned up at the camp were also tested for blood pressure levels, diabetes, and sugar levels. During this, managing trustee of the hospital, LC Janiyani and consultant, Colonel Dr Madan Deshpandey were also present.

