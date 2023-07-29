Indore: TV Actors Shivangi, Kushal Impressed By City’s Greenery | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The beauty of monsoon in the city has not only captivated a lot of tourists lately, but also popular TV stars Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon.

Stating Indore as a replica of Mumbai, the city they belong to actors said, “Indore becomes extremely beautiful during monsoon and appear to be like Mumbai, however, a lot cleaner and greener.”

They are currently playing a leading role in Sony’s fiction show ‘Barsaatein’ and visited the city on Friday to meet and greet their fans. The duo is to be seen in an office romance set up to bring out the new era story to the audience.

“The character holds a lot of similarities with who I am. Playing the role of a strongly opinionated journalist in the show has curated a sense of confidence within me.

Above all, my respect for journalists and their way of working has widened,” said, Shivangi Joshi. Kushal Tandon, said, “The concept of a red flag in a person is a hoax. My character in the show is just complicated but not a red flag. I believe that each person has a lot of habits which can be categorised as good or bad. Today people have stated stating those as red or green flags.”

Kushal Tandon’s Comeback On TV

Kushal Tandon is making a comeback on television in the role of Reyaansh Lamba, a man with a very intriguing personality who is known to break people's hearts. After playing a lead role in Behyad season 1, Kushal took a turn towards web series. However, he was on bed rest after he suffered a back injury while performing a back flip.

A Foodie At Heart- Shivangi Loves Indore’s Jalebi

The duo went to Chappan to taste the delicacies of the city. Shivangi said, “I have been to Indore in the past as well. And, when in Indore, my go-to food is poha and jalebi. I love to eat jalebi in Indore and will eat the same during my stay in the city.”

