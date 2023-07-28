MP Weather: It Pours In Bhopal, Alert For Heavy Rains In Many Districts | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal received a spell of heavy rain on Friday, which offered relief from humid weather. It was after gap of three days that the state capital received heavy rain.

The meteorological department on Friday issued alert for heavy to very heavy rain in Betul, Raisen, Sagar, Balaghat, Alirajpur, Dewas and Narmadapuram district in next 24 hours.

Similarly, heavy rain is likely to occur in Dhar, Indore, Guna, Bhind, Khandwa, Harda, Vidisha, Shivpuri, Sehore, Jhabua, Badwani, Shajapur, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Panna, Ratlam, Mandla, Shajapur, Dindori, Agar, Seoni, and Mandsaur district.

In last 24 hours, Alirajpur, Kesali and Bari recorded rainfall of 120 mm each. Waraseoni recorded 110 mm rainfall while Balaghat recorded 90mm. According to meteorological department, monsoon trough is active.

The centre of low-pressure area exists over south Odisha and adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh and then to south-east to east-central Bay of Bengal.

The western end is likely to gradually shift northwards during next 3 days while the eastern end is likely to gradually shift northwards and likely to be along the normal position from July 30.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Punjab and the neighborhood in lower tropospheric levels. It is also likely to become less marked by July 29. As a result, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall is likely to occur in central parts of the country in next 24 hours.

