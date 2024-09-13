MP September 13 Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Hit State After Sept 15; Flood Alert For Gwalior, Jabalpur & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The strongest weather system of this monsoon season has drenched Madhya Pradesh.

On Friday, a heavy rain alert is in effect for 11 districts in Gwalior-Chambal and Jabalpur divisions. In Bhind, the Sindh River is flowing three meters above the danger level.

Authorities have evacuated three villages in Mehgaon, moving about 500 people to community halls and schools. An alert has been issued for 47 villages. A 20-member rescue team from SDERF has arrived from Narmadapuram for relief efforts.

Since early Thursday and continuing into the night, different accidents across the state have claimed 17 lives, including 3 children and 2 women. In Datia, 7 people from two families died, and another person was killed in a separate incident. In Shivpuri, 4 people including 2 children, in Gwalior, 4 people including a child, and 1 person in Morena also died. In Ashoknagar, two youths were swept away while crossing a bridge but were rescued.

The weather department reports that a new system will become active in the Bay of Bengal from September 15, with its effects expected in the state starting September 16. According to meteorologist VS Yadav, "The current system has moved towards Uttar Pradesh, but its impact will continue over Gwalior-Chambal and Jabalpur divisions for the next 24 hours."

Read Also Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Calls Urgent Meeting At CM House In Bhopal To Review Operations Amid...

In Bhind's Mehgaon area, the Sindh River has flooded the villages of Bharouli Kala, Bharouli Khurd, and Chitawali. Residents have been sheltered in community buildings and schools, with food and water arrangements made by the administration. Livestock has been moved to rooftops for safety. Alerts are also in place for 33 villages in Lahar and 14 villages in Gohad.