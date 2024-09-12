 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Calls Urgent Meeting At CM House In Bhopal To Review Operations Amid Heavy Rains
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Calls Urgent Meeting At CM House In Bhopal To Review Operations Amid Heavy Rains

All the divisional commissioners, Inspector General of Police (IG), Commissioner of Police, District Collectors and Superintendent of police (SP) will be joining the meeting via video conferencing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav calls urgent meeting at CM house to review operations | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called an urgent meeting to review operations in wake of excessive rainfall in the state on Thursday. The meeting will be held at the CM House in Bhopal.

All the divisional commissioners, Inspector General of Police (IG), Commissioner of Police, District Collectors and Superintendent of police (SP) will be joining the meeting via video conferencing. 

Heavy rain expected in state

The state has experienced heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, leading to the opening of various dams to release the excess water. Two gates of Kaliyasot Dam and one gate of Bhadbhada Dam were opened on Wednesday due to heavy rain in Bhopal. Moreover, the Gates of Tighra dam situated at Tighra near Gwalior were also opened on Wednesday. 

Karnataka: 52 Arrested In Nagamangala After Communal Riot Erupts Over Ganesh Procession Stone-Pelting Incident
JBM Auto Shares Rise, Crosses ₹2,000 Mark After Union Cabinet Approves PM-eBus Sewa-PSM
Mumbai: Samta Nagar Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Man For Hitting & Killing Dog With Car In Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali
'Goal for Wayanad': Kerala Blasters FC Donates ₹25 Lakh Towards Landslide Victims, Will Contribute ₹1 Lakh Per Goal Scored During ISL Season
According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain with lightning is most likely to happen in Morena, Gwalior, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Bhind and Ashoknagar district between morning and noon hours. Also, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Guna, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur and Panna districts.

Light rain with lightning is likely to occur in Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Barwani, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Seoni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Dindori, Shahdol, Anuppur, Katni, Umaria, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj and Sidhi districts might witness Moderate rain with lightning. 

The Meteorological Department has alerted five districts such as  Bhind, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen and Sagar of heavy rain. It is expected to have 204.5mm rain. 

Orange Alert

The Meteorological Department also issued an orange alert in Morena, Sheopur, Gwalior, Datia, Guna, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh and Panna district. These districts might receive 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm rain.

Additionally, yellow alert has been issued in the remaining districts of the state.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Calls Urgent Meeting At CM House In Bhopal To Review Operations Amid...

MP September 12 Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash State; Schools Closed; Flood Alerts Issued For...

MP State Election Commission Successfully Conducts Paperless Voting Process For First Time In...

Video: Two Youths Swept Away While Crossing Flooded Bridge In Ashoknagar; Swim To Safety

5 Of A Family Die After Wall Of 400-Years-Old Rajgarh Fort Collapses In Madhya Pradesh's Datia;...

