Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Calls Urgent Meeting At CM House In Bhopal To Review Operations Amid Heavy Rains

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav calls urgent meeting at CM house to review operations | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called an urgent meeting to review operations in wake of excessive rainfall in the state on Thursday. The meeting will be held at the CM House in Bhopal.

All the divisional commissioners, Inspector General of Police (IG), Commissioner of Police, District Collectors and Superintendent of police (SP) will be joining the meeting via video conferencing.

Heavy rain expected in state

The state has experienced heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, leading to the opening of various dams to release the excess water. Two gates of Kaliyasot Dam and one gate of Bhadbhada Dam were opened on Wednesday due to heavy rain in Bhopal. Moreover, the Gates of Tighra dam situated at Tighra near Gwalior were also opened on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain with lightning is most likely to happen in Morena, Gwalior, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Bhind and Ashoknagar district between morning and noon hours. Also, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Guna, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur and Panna districts.

मुख्यमंत्री निवास, भोपाल स्थित समत्व भवन में आज वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से प्रदेश भर में अतिवृष्टि से उत्पन्न परिस्थितियों से निपटने के लिये संचालित रेस्क्यू सहित राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों की विस्तृत समीक्षा की।



सम्बन्धित विभागों को शीर्ष प्राथमिकता और पूर्ण संवेदनशीलता के…

Light rain with lightning is likely to occur in Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Barwani, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Seoni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Dindori, Shahdol, Anuppur, Katni, Umaria, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj and Sidhi districts might witness Moderate rain with lightning.

The Meteorological Department has alerted five districts such as Bhind, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen and Sagar of heavy rain. It is expected to have 204.5mm rain.

Orange Alert

The Meteorological Department also issued an orange alert in Morena, Sheopur, Gwalior, Datia, Guna, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh and Panna district. These districts might receive 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm rain.

Additionally, yellow alert has been issued in the remaining districts of the state.