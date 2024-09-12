 WHO Officer Inspects MY Hospital To Establish Centre Of Competency For Sickle Cell
The goal was to evaluate whether these facilities meet international standards, and initial feedback has been positive.

Thursday, September 12, 2024
WHO officer inspects MY Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital is set to become home to the state's first Centre of Competency for Sickle Cell, dedicated to providing advanced treatment for patients suffering from the disease. A recent visit from a national officer, World Health Organization (WHO) has heightened optimism about the project's completion.

Dr Pradeesh CB, national officer, public health, WHO conducted a detailed inspection of the hospital's key facilities, including the Transfusion Medicine Department, blood bank, bone marrow transplant unit, and thalassemia daycare centre. The goal was to evaluate whether these facilities meet international standards, and initial feedback has been positive.

Following Dr Pradeesh’s review, hospital authorities are hopeful that formal approval will soon be granted for the centre's establishment. Dr Ashok Yadav, superintendent of MY Hospital, expressed confidence in the project's progress, stating, "We are optimistic that the centre will begin operations soon, following the WHO officer's favourable assessment."

Advanced Care for Sickle Cell Patients

The centre is expected to provide critical medical services to patients from Indore and surrounding districts, particularly those in tribal areas like Alirajpur and Jhabua. Once operational, the facility will play a key role in offering state-of-the-art treatment for serious conditions like sickle cell anaemia.

Currently, MY Hospital is treating approximately 1,400 registered sickle cell patients, who will benefit from these enhanced services. Additionally, the hospital has received in-principle approval for a Rs 2 crore molecular lab, which will allow for modern diagnostic testing in coordination with various departments, including radiology, obstetrics, paediatrics, and medicine.

Focus on tribal districts

Sickle cell anaemia remains a pressing health concern in Indore and neighbouring districts such as Dhar, Alirajpur, and Jhabua. The Government of India aims to eradicate the disease by 2047, and as part of this mission, surveys are being conducted in regions affected by the condition. Approximately 75% of the state's sickle cell patients are concentrated in tribal districts like Alirajpur, Anuppur, Chhindwara, Jhabua, and Dindori.

