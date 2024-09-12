Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel To Inaugurate 13th Edition Of 'Tooryanaad 24' At MANIT On Sept 13

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel will inaugurate the 13th edition of Tooryanaad' 24 at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal, on Friday.

The three-day Hindi festival is organised by the Tooryanaad Committee of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal, every year. The first hum of this year's Tooryanaad Festival will be with the melodious performance of "Sadho Band" under the inaugural ceremony.

The program will be inaugurated with the Shankhnaad and Saraswati Vandana of Ramjanam Yogi. Governor Mangubhai Patel will be present as the Chief Guest of the program, and along with him, the Director of the Institute, Karunesh Kumar Shukla, will be present. The coordinator of the committee, Dr. Savita Dixit, and the founder members of the committee will also be present in the program.

On the second day of the program, IAS officer Suraj Tiwari will be present as the judge of the Student Parliament Competition. Along with this, exciting competitions like Abhivyakti (dance, singing, and stage), Paridhanika, Khichdi, etc. will be organised. On the third day of the program, street play, Chakravyuh, and the All India Youth Poets Conference will be organised. Poets Vishnu Saxena and Ram Bhadawar will present their works in the poets’ meet.

New competitions introduced this year

Preserving the rich heritage of Hindi language and culture, India's largest inter-college Hindi festival ‘Tooryanad'24’ based on the theme "Developed India, towards a strong future" is going to be organised between September 13 and 15.

Some new competitions have been included in the program this year. In these competitions, a student parliament will be organised in the format of the Indian Parliament, in which this time the total prize money for the competitions has been kept at Rs 1,75,000. 'Tooryanad' is the largest Hindi festival organised in any technical college in India.