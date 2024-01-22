Gwalior Sculptor Makes 7-Feet Tall 'Ashta Dhatu' Statue Of Maharishi Valmiki For Ayodhya Airport

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-feet tall statue of Maharishi Valmiki was prepared by a Gwalior-based sculptor Prabhat Rai in Madhya Pradesh. The statue, made using 'Ashta Dhatu' (eight metals), will be installed at the Maharishi Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya.

Notably, the history of Gwalior's art has also been glorious. There have been artists here whose art samples astonish people. The artwork here is praised all over the world.

The Lord Ram Temple consecration ceremony took place in Ayodhya on Monday. During this time, the entire country is immersed in the faith of Lord Ram. Along with this, a large number of people reached Ayodhya through different routes.

Now, if the people reach Ayodhya through air service, their attention will be on the art of Gwalior, as the statue of Maharishi, which is being installed at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, has been prepared by Gwalior sculptor Prabhat Rai and his team.

Anuj Rai, son of Gwalior's famous sculptor Prabhat Rai, said that the entire team was on cloud-9 when they received the project.

Regarding the idol, he said that the time limit was fixed for 30 days, and within this time limit, they prepared this idol in Ashta Dhatu. Copper, lead, tin, iron, silicon, zinc, antimony, and cadmium have been used. The colour of this statue prepared in Gwalior is chocolate, and the height is approximately 7 feet. "Many problems also arose during this period. But greater than these problems was the enthusiasm within us," he added.