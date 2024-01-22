Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: Muslim Man Recites 'Sunderkand', Performs Aarti In Madhya Pradesh's Guna (WATCH)

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya, a perfect example of brotherhood was seen in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. A Muslim resident, Amjad Khan Mansoori, reached the temple wearing saffron clothes and recited Sunderkand (part of the Hindu epic) here in the Guna Cantt area of the town.

Mansoori, a Muslim man, demonstrated his respect and admiration for Hindu traditions by participating in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. His act of wearing saffron clothes and reciting Sunderkand showcased the essence of brotherhood and unity among different religious communities. This gesture highlights the importance of mutual respect and understanding in fostering harmonious relationships within society.

#WATCH | Dressed In Saffron Attire, Muslim Resident Amjad Khan Mansoori Recite 'Sunderkand' In Guna Cantt#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/1zwc33h4N4 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 22, 2024

Mansoori reached Maharishi Valmiki temple on Monday morning, wished everyone present there, and later recited Sunderkand. Congratulating everyone, Mansoori said that religion comes later; first, we are human beings, and humanity should be there in everyone.

Today, after 500 years, Ramlala has settled in the temple in Ayodhya. There is brotherhood among all by eliminating caste, religion, and discrimination.